College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Swept by Cal State Bakersfield

By UCSB Sports Information | September 13, 2018 | 8:44 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team returned to the road Thursday to play the first of three matches this week to close out its non-conference slate. Facing Roadrunner Classic host Cal State Bakersfield, the Gauchos fell 25-20, 25-15, 25-22.

The loss ended a season-best four-match winning streak for UCSB (6-4), which suffered just its second sweep of 2018. The Gauchos were outhit by the Roadrunners on the night .402 to .118. Redshirt junior outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins led the way with 12 kills and seven digs, while middle blockers Rowan Ennis and Charlie Robinson finished with seven and six, respectively.

Defensively, junior Torre Glasker and senior Emilia Petrachi tallied team-highs of nine and eight digs. It was Petrachi's second straight match with eight scoops, marking the first time since her freshman year in 2015 that she had fewer than 10 in back-to-back outings.

UCSB returns to the court Friday for its final two matches before opening Big West play against UC Irvine next Tuesday at home. The Gauchos will face Montana at 10:00 a.m. and South Dakota at 5:00 p.m.

