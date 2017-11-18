Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:10 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Volleyball Swept by UC Riverside

By UCSB Sports Information | November 18, 2017 | 9:19 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team was dealt a 3-0 loss by UC Riverside on Saturday night at the SRC Arena in a Big West match. Set scores were 25-20, 25-18, 25-20. 

The Gauchos (8-19, 7-8 Big West) were led by sophomore outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins, who recorded a match-high 20 kills on .304 hitting. Fellow outside hitter Chloe Allen had one of her most efficient offensive nights of the season, posting nine kills with no errors on .391 hitting. Junior libero Emilia Petrachi finished up a solid individual weekend with 22 digs against UCR, giving her 49 for the weekend in just six sets (8.2 per set). 

The Highlanders meanwhile were led by Mickayla Sherman, who notched 19 kills, and Brooke Callahan, who had 13 kills on .579 hitting. The hosts outhit UCSB .344 to .239 overall for the match. 

The Gauchos close out the 2017 season on Tuesday evening at UC Irvine.

