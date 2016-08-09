Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 1:25 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Team Has Experience, Top-25 Recruiting Class

By UCSB Sports Information | August 9, 2016 | 7:54 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team opened practice for the 2016 campaign on Tuesday with a roster that includes nine returning players and a recruiting class that was ranked 24th in the country.

The Gauchos were picked sixth in the Big West Preseason Coaches' Poll. Defending champion Hawaii was the unanimous No. 1 pick, receiving first-place votes from all nine coaches. Long Beach State was picked second and Cal Poly third.

Among the top returners for the Gauchos is senior middle blocker Phoebe Grunt who is coming of an All-Big West season after finishing third in the conference with a .335 hitting percentage. She was also a force on defense with a team-high 98 blocks, ranking third in the Big West.

The Gauchos are also returning two all-conference players in outside hitter Chanel Hoffman and defensive specialist Emilia Petrachi.

Along with the veterans, the Gauchos welcome PrepVolleyball.com's 24th ranked recruiting class, the team's fourth ever top-30 selection. UCSB will also be joined by setter Hannah Juley, who transferred from Wisconsin after redshirting her first season. 

The Gauchos will officially open their 2016 schedule on Friday, August 26 at the UNLV Invitational. Then one week later, the team will make its home debut in the Thunderdome for its annual tournament, which will feature three top 50 RPI teams from a year ago, including Mountain West champion Colorado State. UCSB will open the weekend with CSU Bakersfield and Baylor on Friday and will later play the Rams on Saturday before closing the tournament with Pittsburgh on Sunday. 

2016 Big West Women’s Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Hawai’i (9) -  81
2. Long Beach State -  68
3. Cal Poly - 66
4. UC Irvine - 47
5. UC Davis - 44
6. UC Santa Barbara - 39
7. CSUN - 29
8. UC Riverside - 20
9. Cal State Fullerton - 11

( ) Denotes first place votes 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 