UCSB Wakes Up Early to Win 8th in a Row

Soccer

Maybe it was the early game time, but the UC Santa Barbara women's soccer team got off to a slow start on Friday morning before kicking it into high gear and cruising to its eighth straight win to start the season, 4-1 at Texas-San Antonio.

The match started at 10:00 a.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. in Santa Barbara, and the Roadrunners (4-4) took advantage by claiming a 1-0 lead on the Gauchos (8-0).

Kaja Skare's header in the box was set-up by a cross from Sarah Bayhi to the back post. The goal was Skare's sixth of the season.

It remained 1-0 until late in the first half when UCSB freshman Shaelan Murison scored three goals in a span of 5 minutes and 31 seconds to give her team a decisive lead.

Murison leveled the score at 1-1 at the 37:43 mark when she took a cross from Savannah Francis in the six-yard box and scored to the right side.

The Gauchos took the lead less than two minutes later as freshman Shaelan Murison scored off of a cross from Ashley Dean near the top of the goal box at the 39:16 mark. At 43:14, another Murison goal gave her team a 3-1 advantage as she scored to the goalkeeper's left side off of assists from Dean and Francis.

Murison and Dean also collaborated for UCSB's final goal in a 2-0 win over UNLV on Sept. 11, so after combining for their second in the win over UTSA, the duo had paired-up for three goals in less than two halves of play.

The Gauchos put the icing on the cake in the 79th minute when Jessica Parque pounded a ball from 30 yards out that went over goalkeeper Isabella Sanchez's head. For Parque, who scored five goals as a freshman, it marked the first of her sophomore campaign.

The eight-game winning streak to open a season is the second longest in school history. In 1989, UCSB began the season with a 12-0 record before falling at No. 1 North Carolina. In addition, dating back to the 2015 season, the Gauchos have won 21 of their last 25 games.