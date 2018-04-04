Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:24 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB Wakes Up Early to Win 8th in a Row

By UCSB Sports Information | September 16, 2016 | 12:50 p.m.

Maybe it was the early game time, but the UC Santa Barbara women's soccer team got off to a slow start on Friday morning before kicking it into high gear and cruising to its eighth straight win to start the season, 4-1 at Texas-San Antonio.

The match started at 10:00 a.m. local time, 8:00 a.m. in Santa Barbara, and the Roadrunners (4-4) took advantage by claiming a 1-0 lead on the Gauchos (8-0).

Kaja Skare's header in the box was set-up by a cross from Sarah Bayhi to the back post. The goal was Skare's sixth of the season.

It remained 1-0 until late in the first half when UCSB freshman Shaelan Murison scored three goals in a span of 5 minutes and 31 seconds to give her team a decisive lead.

Murison leveled the score at 1-1 at the 37:43 mark when she took a cross from Savannah Francis in the six-yard box and scored to the right side.

The Gauchos took the lead less than two minutes later as freshman Shaelan Murison scored off of a cross from Ashley Dean near the top of the goal box at the 39:16 mark. At 43:14, another Murison goal gave her team a 3-1 advantage as she scored to the goalkeeper's left side off of assists from Dean and Francis.

Murison and Dean also collaborated for UCSB's final goal in a 2-0 win over UNLV on Sept. 11, so after combining for their second in the win over UTSA, the duo had paired-up for three goals in less than two halves of play.

The Gauchos put the icing on the cake in the 79th minute when Jessica Parque pounded a ball from 30 yards out that went over goalkeeper Isabella Sanchez's head. For Parque, who scored five goals as a freshman, it marked the first of her sophomore campaign.

The eight-game winning streak to open a season is the second longest in school history. In 1989, UCSB began the season with a 12-0 record before falling at No. 1 North Carolina. In addition, dating back to the 2015 season, the Gauchos have won 21 of their last 25 games.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 