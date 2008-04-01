UCSB Wants to Show You Nanotechnology’s Wow Factor

NanoDays provides public with chance to get up close and personal with nanoscale science.

UCSB has been a leader in the emerging fields of nanoscale science and nanotechnologies, but many Santa Barbarans may not know exactly what that means. This weekend you’ll have a chance to find out during the inaugural "NanoDays" on campus.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Elings Hall, the California NanoSystems Institute and the National Science Foundation Center for Nanotechnology in Society at UCSB will offer a range of hands-on activities, displays and presentations designed to expand your knowledge while breaking down the mystery. NanoDays is sponsored by the Nanoscale Informal Science Education Network.

Nanotechnology is the manipulation of materials on a very small scale. One nanometer is one billionth of a meter. By comparison, DNA is two nanometers wide, a red blood cell is 10,000 nanometers wide, and a single strand of hair is 100,000 nanometers thick. Nanotechnology holds great potential in virtually every sector of the economy, including electronics, medicine and energy.

Saturday’s activities include:

• Demonstrations of the special ability to recognize nanoscale objects using scent, simulations of the difficulties of nanoscale design using Legos and oven mitts, constructions of models of carbon nanotubes using Post-It Notes, and explorations of the nanoscale range using paper and scissors.

• Exploration of Too Small To See-2, a nanotechnology education exhibit designed for children ages 8 and up, which includes viewing common objects through microscopes, building atomic models, learning how scientists manipulate matter at the nanoscale with the Atom Transporter, and interacting with projected images of molecules in a salt crystal to see changes that occur when energy is added.

• Presentations of research by graduate fellows with Center for Nanotechnology in Society, a National Science Foundation-funded center that explores the historical contexts of nanotechnologies, the institutional and industrial processes of nanotechnological innovation and global diffusion, and the risk perceptions and responses to nanotechnologies.

• An interactive display of consumer products using nanotechnologies that already are on the market, such as stain-free fabric, lens cloths, metal polish, and memory storage devices such as CDs and DVDs. The Woodrow Wilson Project on Emerging Technologies recently identified more than 500 such consumer products in use.

All NanoDays exhibits and activities, designed for ages 8 and up, are free and open to the public. Parking is available for $3 in UCSB’s Parking Lot 10. Click here for directions.

For more information, call Meredith Murr, CNS education coordinator, at 805.983.3360.

Valerie Walston is communication coordinator for UCSB’s Center for Nanotechnology in Society.