UCSB Water Polo Beats Long Beach St., Falls to Cal

Water Polo

The No. 5 UC Santa Barbara men's water polo team improved to 2-1 at the MPSF Invite, defeating No. 9 Long Beach State 11-9 shortly after being topped by No. 4 Cal 19-8.

Junior Ivan Gvozdanovic led the Gauchos (15-6, 1-0) with five goals, all of which came in the win over the 49ers. Sophomores Cole Brosnan and Leo Yuno finished their days with three goals apiece.

Three straight goals from Gvozdanovic, Brosnan and Adam Lott gave UCSB the separation it needed, taking control with a 10-7 advantage. Gvozdanovic would cap things off with his fifth goal of the game with 3:48 to go.

Sophomore goalkeeper Connor Macdonald finished with 10 saves to lead the Gaucho defense.

Against Cal, sophomore Jesse Morrison provided UCSB's only goal of the opening period, hitting paydirt with 1:33 left on the clock. Although Jovanovic and sophomore Jack Bignell would both find the scoresheet in the second period, the Gauchos would trail 12-3 heading into halftime.

Morrison and Yuno would both go on to secure braces over the final 11 minutes of the game