Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:10 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

UCSB Water Polo Can’t Overtake Third-Ranked Cal

By UCSB Sports Information | September 30, 2017 | 3:53 p.m.

Third-ranked Cal held off No. 8 UCSB for an 11-9 win over the Gauchos in a men's water polo game Saturday at Campus Pool.

The Gauchos had seven goal scorers in today's game, led by Cole Brosnan's three goals. Reed Cotterill, Tommy Fellner, Ivan Gvozdanovic, Shane Hauschild, Boris Jovanovic, and Chad Nelson also scored. Hauschild and Jovanovic kept the ball moving with two assists each.  In the cage, Justyn Barrios held down the anchor with 12 saves.

The Golden Bears came out quick, securing a 2-0 lead within the first minute. Gvozdanovic ended the run, scoring UCSB's first goal at 5:38. Brosnan followed with his first goal to tie the game at 2-2. Cal answered back with two more goals, but Boris Jovanovic fired in his first goal of the game at the :38 second mark to cut the deficit 4-3 going into the second quarter.  

The second quarter was a defensive battle with neither team scoring until Cal ended the drought at the two-minute mark, bringing their lead up 5-3.  The Gauchos had three power play attempts in this quarter but Brosnan was the only one to capitalize, scoring UCSB's only goal at the one minute mark. Cal answered back to take a 6-4 halftime advantage.

The third quarter looked a lot like the first and second with the Golden Bears going on a 2-0 scoring run before Brosnan scored for the Gauchos, bringing the lead down 8-5.  In the next three minutes, Nelson and Cotterill stepped up with one goal each.  But Cal answered back with two goals to keep the lead, 10-7, going into the fourth quarter.  

The final quarter opened up with Hauschild sinking in a penalty shot. But the Golden Bears came back with another goal at the four-minute mark. UCSB secured one more goal near the end of the game.    

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 