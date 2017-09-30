UCSB Water Polo Can’t Overtake Third-Ranked Cal

Water Polo

Third-ranked Cal held off No. 8 UCSB for an 11-9 win over the Gauchos in a men's water polo game Saturday at Campus Pool.

The Gauchos had seven goal scorers in today's game, led by Cole Brosnan's three goals. Reed Cotterill, Tommy Fellner, Ivan Gvozdanovic, Shane Hauschild, Boris Jovanovic, and Chad Nelson also scored. Hauschild and Jovanovic kept the ball moving with two assists each. In the cage, Justyn Barrios held down the anchor with 12 saves.

The Golden Bears came out quick, securing a 2-0 lead within the first minute. Gvozdanovic ended the run, scoring UCSB's first goal at 5:38. Brosnan followed with his first goal to tie the game at 2-2. Cal answered back with two more goals, but Boris Jovanovic fired in his first goal of the game at the :38 second mark to cut the deficit 4-3 going into the second quarter.

The second quarter was a defensive battle with neither team scoring until Cal ended the drought at the two-minute mark, bringing their lead up 5-3. The Gauchos had three power play attempts in this quarter but Brosnan was the only one to capitalize, scoring UCSB's only goal at the one minute mark. Cal answered back to take a 6-4 halftime advantage.

The third quarter looked a lot like the first and second with the Golden Bears going on a 2-0 scoring run before Brosnan scored for the Gauchos, bringing the lead down 8-5. In the next three minutes, Nelson and Cotterill stepped up with one goal each. But Cal answered back with two goals to keep the lead, 10-7, going into the fourth quarter.

The final quarter opened up with Hauschild sinking in a penalty shot. But the Golden Bears came back with another goal at the four-minute mark. UCSB secured one more goal near the end of the game.