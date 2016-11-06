UCSB Water Polo Clinches First Place in Golden Coast Conference

Water Polo

UCSB men's water polo team clinched first place in the Golden Coast Conference with a 13-9 victory at Pacific in a battle of conference undefeated teams.

Reed Cotterill led nine Gauchos in the scoring column with four goals, and goalie Liam Lenihan made 12 saves and had a steal.

The No. 5 ranked Gauchos (15-6, 4-0) locked down the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament on Nov. 18-22 at Pacific. The fourth-ranked Tigers (15-6, 3-1) will be the No. 2 seed.

UCSB opned up a 10-5 lead in the third quarter on back-to-back goals by Cotterill and Josh Jordan. Pacific's Aleksander Petrovic got one back to make it 10-6 going into the fourth period.

Ivan Gvodanovic scored for the Gauchos to stretch the lead to 11-6 before Tim Reeves finished a shot for the Tigers. Shane Hauschild answered back for UCSB and Tor Jensen sealed the big win for UCSB.



UCSB made the quick trip home for a doubleheader against a pair of non-league opponents. The Gauchos defeated Fresno Pacific 17-8 before topping Pomona Pitzer 13-9, giving them six straight wins and nine in their last 10 outings.

The Gauchos are now 18-6 on the season.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.