UCSB Water Polo Edged by San Jose State in Gold Coast Opener

Water Polo

In the team's Gold Coast Conference opener, the No. 8 UC Santa Barbara men's water polo team could not muster enough offense to get past the No. 16 San Jose State Spartans, dropping a 7-6 decision at West Valley College on Friday night.

Ivan Gvozdanovic and Boris Jovanovic both sat out with injuries, and without the prolific duo, the Gauchos failed to muster enough offense to rally in the fourth quarter.

In the battle between brothers, UCSB's Shane Hauschild and San Jose State's Ben Hauschild each scored two goals.

After trailing 4-2, Shane Hauschild scored his second goal of the game, but Ben Hauschild fired two goals into the net for the Spartans, giving his team a 6-3 lead before the final period of play.

The Gauchos found their rhythm in the fourth, scoring three goals to the Spartans' one. Brannan Haket scored early in the quarter to bring the Gauchos within three. In the final minute of play, goals from Spencer Wood and Jesse Morrison brought the Gauchos within one, but the Spartans kept the ball away from UCSB as time ran out.

The game featured four San Marcos alums. The Hauschild brothers, Wood and Morrison are all former Royals.

UCSB goalie Justyn Barrios, who made nine saves, is a Santa Barbara High alum.

The Gauchos drop to 9-7 on the season, and 0-1 in league play. They continue their Northern California trip against Stanford on Saturday at Avery Aquatics Center.

Stanford features junior Blake Parrish of Dos Pueblos and freshman Sawyer Rhodes from Santa Barbara.