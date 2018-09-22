UCSB Water Polo Edged by Stanford, 9-7

Water Polo

The No. 5 UC Santa Barbara men's water polo team held the lead into the third quarter before falling just short, 9-7, against third-ranked Stanford on Saturday at Campus Pool.

Boris Jovanovic, a senior driver and three-time defending GCC Player of the Week, ended his day with two goals on nine shot attempts, while junior Ivan Gvozdanovic also added a brace.

Former Dos Pueblos star Blake Parrish scored two goals for Stanford. Ben Hallock led the Cardinal with three goals.

After Jovanovic opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game, Stanford would go on to tie things up on four occasions. The Gauchos didn't trail until the second half, when a Cardinal goal with 3:23 to go in the third put the visitors up 6-5.

Stanford capped a 4-0 run with 20 seconds left in the period to take their largest lead of the day, 8-5. However, Jovanovic would sneak one in with just three ticks left to send UCSB into the final frame trailing 8-6.

UCSB will return to action Sunday in a road rematch against No. 1 USC at 1 p.m.