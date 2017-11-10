UCSB Water Polo Edges Pepperdine in OT for First Conference Win

Water Polo

Boris Jovanovic returned from an injury and provided a huge lift for the UCSB men's water polo team in an 11-10 overtime win at Pepperdine in the Gold Coast Conference regular season finale on Friday.

Jovanovic was one of three Gauchos to score two goals in the their first conference victory. Reed Cotterill led the team with three goals.

Shane Hauschild scored with 15 seconds left in regulation to give UCSB a 9-8 lead. But the Waves came back and scored with three seconds remain to send the game into overtime. Hauschild and Josh Jordan each had two goals.

In the overtime, Cotterill found his third score of the game to put the Gauchos up 10-9 with less than two minutes remaining. The Gauchos capitalized on the momentum with another goal from Jordan.

The Waves scored to make it 11-10, but the Gauchos held fast and prevented another tie.

Freshman goalie Connor Macdonald was integral to the winning effort, making 12 saves and three steals.

UCSB (10-11) will next compete in the Gold Coast Conference Tournament at Crawdford Pool at UC Irvine.