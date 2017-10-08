UCSB Water Polo Falls Short Against No. 2-Ranked USC

Water Polo

Goalie Justyn Barrios and UCSB's defense held top-ranked USC to six goals, but the Gauchos' offense was contained and the Trojans pulled out a 6-3 men's water polo win on Sunday at Campus Pool.

Barrios, the former Santa Barbara High standout, made 12 saves against the powerful Trojans (19-1).

USC jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in the game before UCSB got on the board in the second quarter on a goal by Tommy Fellner. The Trojans managed to slip in another goal before halftime to take a 5-1 lead.

The Gauchos (9-6) held USC scoreless in the third quarter, but the Trojans got one in the fourth at the 5:16 mark to bring their lead up 6-1.

The Gauchos kept battling and surprised the Trojans, with Josh Jordan and Spencer Wood (San Marcos) scoring two quick goals in the last minute of play.

On the defensive end, Fellner picked off two steals while Shane Hauschild pulled three.

Brothers Blake and Lachlan Edwards of Australian led USC with two goals apiece. Blake Edwards is a two-time first-team All-American.

USC's 6-foot-9 goalkeeper McQuin Baron stopped 14 UCSB shots.

The Gauchos, ranked eighth in the country, will go away for their game next Friday, Oct. 13th at San Jose State.