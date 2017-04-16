Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:20 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

UCSB Water Polo Falls to Long Beach St. in 6 Overtimes, 8-7

By UCSB Sports Information | April 16, 2017 | 12:30 a.m.

No. 12 UCSB (15-11, 0-4) dropped a women's water polo thriller against Long Beach State, falling 8-7 in six overtimes at Campus Pool on Saturday.

"We battled. We showed a lot of resilience and mental toughness," head coach Serela Kay said. "There are a few moments in the game and some small details that we just need to focus on and lock in, so that when we have an opportunity, we can take it."

Goalkeeper Kenzi Snyder put together perhaps the best performance of her freshman season, notching 13 saves and three steals to lead a UCSB defense that held Long Beach scoreless for nearly 20 consecutive minutes late in the second half. A handful of Snyder's incredible saves came down the stretch of the tightly contested match – often in highly unfavorable 1-on-1 situations – helping UCSB extend the game to as many as four three-minute sudden death extra sessions.

In her final game at Campus Pool, senior Taylor Shore recorded a team-high two goals to lead the offense. Also nabbing goals for the Gauchos were sophomore Sarah Kreiser, freshman Abbey Grosse, sophomore Kate Pipkin, freshman Kate Coski and senior Jenna Solberg.

"It was awesome having so many friends and families and fans in the stand. We felt the energy and the support," Kay said. "I'm proud of how far the seniors have come since I got here three years ago. The goal is for them to pass the torch once they're gone."

After a slow start saw UCSB trail 4-1 coming out of halftime, the Gauchos came to life in the third, as they outscored the 49ers 3-0 to tie things up at 4-4 heading into the final frame.

Grosse began the 3-0 run with a moment of magic at the 3:21 mark of the third. After receiving a pass with her back to the goal, the freshman found herself in a duel with the 49er goalkeeper who had vacated the cage thinking she would be the first to the ball. Immediately after securing the ball, Grosse threw a no-look, over-the-head shot past several defenders and into the empty net, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Solberg and Shore would add momentum-shifting goals of their own soon after. First, Solberg made it 4-3 by firing a shot under the goalkeeper's arm through a tight, near-post angle on the right wing. Just 45 seconds later, Shore brought the Gauchos even at 4-4, picking up a steal near mid-pool and taking it by herself before sending a perfectly-placed shot with pace into the left side of the net.

Long Beach would retake the lead, scoring the first two goals of the fourth period. However, with 2:41 to go, Shore found Kreiser for a quick strike to make it 6-5.

Still needing a goal coming out of a timeout with under 15 seconds remaining, the Gauchos would send it to overtime on a miracle shot by Pipkin, leaving just three ticks on the clock. Despite being pressured by a defender deep on the right wing, the Indiana transfer sent a perfectly-placed lob shot that bounced off the far post and crawled in behind the goalkeeper's back, tying it at 6-6.

The Gauchos would be the first to strike in the first overtime period, taking their only lead of the game after capitalizing on two simultaneous 49er exclusions. In the 6-on-4 situation, Pipkin found Coski deep inside to fire it in, making it 7-6.

Unfortunately for UCSB, the 49ers would find a last-second equalizer of their own, as they tied things up with just five seconds left in the second overtime to take the game into sudden death. That set the stage for Kenzi Snyder, who made an unbelievable stop in nearly every one of the six extra sessions. However, Long Beach's Annabel Harman would score the final goal with 1:58 to go in the fourth sudden death period, giving the 49ers the 8-7 victory.

"Anytime you play a team for six overtimes, in the end I think it shows a lot of character for both teams," Kay said. "I think it's important for us to realize that, focus on the little things and know that it's anyone's game on any given day."

UCSB will play its regular season finale at Cal State Northridge next Saturday at 12 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 