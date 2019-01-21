UCSB Water Polo Finishes 4-1 in Winter Invite

Water Polo

The No. 17 UC Santa Barbara women's water polo team closed out its five-game slate at the UCSB Winter Invite by splitting its games against No. 14 Wagner College, winning 9-4, and No. 3 UCLA, falling 6-4 to the Bruins.

UCSB vs. Wagner

Junior Sarah Snyder and sophomore Mollie Simmons gave the Gauchos a 2-0 lead in the first period.

After the two teams traded goals to open the second, senior Kate Pipkin would again give UCSB a two-goal lead, 4-2, firing in a deep lob shot inside the far post. Freshman Caitlyn Snyder would win the Gauchos a penalty on the following possession, setting up her sister Sarah for another goal to give UCSB a 5-2 lead heading into halftime.

Wagner would again score first in the third, but a big-time save from point blank range by sophomore Becca Buck would lead to the elder Snyder's third goal of the day on the counter. The two-goal swing made it 6-3 in favor of UCSB. A long-range shot by freshman Kelly Murphy would go in off the crossbar soon after, making it 7-3.

In the final frame, Pipkin would add her second goal of the game and Snyder would secure her fourth, handing UCSB the 9-4 win, its fourth straight to open the season.

UCSB vs. UCLA

The Gauchos took on the most talented team it would face all weekend in UCLA, which ended the weekend with a perfect 5-0 mark.

After the Bruins took a 2-0 lead out of the gates, the Gauchos would return the favor with a strong second period. UCSB held the Bruins scoreless for the entire period, and a Sarah Snyder goal with 1:18 left in the half would bring the Gauchos within one.

UCLA struck less than a minute into the third, taking a 3-1 lead, but UCSB again had an answer, with goals from Murphy and Sarah Snyder tying it at 3-3 through three. Unfortunately for the Gauchos, the Bruins would take care of business in the final period, scoring the first three goals to take a 6-3 lead and keeping UCSB scoreless until the final seconds, when freshman Amanda Legaspi notched her lone score of the day.

After getting out to their first 4-0 start since 2013, the Gauchos will have a weekend off from competition before playing five games at the Arizona State Invitational from Feb. 1-3.