Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, January 21 , 2019, 8:19 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

UCSB Water Polo Finishes 4-1 in Winter Invite

By UCSB Sports Information | January 21, 2019 | 7:20 a.m.

The No. 17 UC Santa Barbara women's water polo team closed out its five-game slate at the UCSB Winter Invite by splitting its games against No. 14 Wagner College, winning 9-4, and No. 3 UCLA, falling 6-4 to the Bruins.

UCSB vs. Wagner
Junior Sarah Snyder and sophomore Mollie Simmons gave the Gauchos a 2-0 lead in the first period.

After the two teams traded goals to open the second, senior Kate Pipkin would again give UCSB a two-goal lead, 4-2, firing in a deep lob shot inside the far post. Freshman Caitlyn Snyder would win the Gauchos a penalty on the following possession, setting up her sister Sarah for another goal to give UCSB a 5-2 lead heading into halftime.

Wagner would again score first in the third, but a big-time save from point blank range by sophomore Becca Buck would lead to the elder Snyder's third goal of the day on the counter. The two-goal swing made it 6-3 in favor of UCSB. A long-range shot by freshman Kelly Murphy would go in off the crossbar soon after, making it 7-3.

In the final frame, Pipkin would add her second goal of the game and Snyder would secure her fourth, handing UCSB the 9-4 win, its fourth straight to open the season.

UCSB vs. UCLA
The Gauchos took on the most talented team it would face all weekend in UCLA, which ended the weekend with a perfect 5-0 mark.

After the Bruins took a 2-0 lead out of the gates, the Gauchos would return the favor with a strong second period. UCSB held the Bruins scoreless for the entire period, and a Sarah Snyder goal with 1:18 left in the half would bring the Gauchos within one.

UCLA struck less than a minute into the third, taking a 3-1 lead, but UCSB again had an answer, with goals from Murphy and Sarah Snyder tying it at 3-3 through three. Unfortunately for the Gauchos, the Bruins would take care of business in the final period, scoring the first three goals to take a 6-3 lead and keeping UCSB scoreless until the final seconds, when freshman Amanda Legaspi notched her lone score of the day.

After getting out to their first 4-0 start since 2013, the Gauchos will have a weekend off from competition before playing five games at the Arizona State Invitational from Feb. 1-3.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 