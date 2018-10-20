UCSB Water Polo Loses Lead in 4th Quarter, Falls at Pacific

Water Polo

The No. 5 UC Santa Barbara men's water polo team fell on the road to No. 7 Pacific, 12-11, in a Golden Coast Conferencd game on Saturday.

A pair of hat tricks highlighted the Gauchos' (16-7, 1-1) offensive attack, as junior Boris Jovanovic and sophomore Cole Brosnan both found the scoresheet three times. Junior Tommy Fellner also finished with a pair of goals, scoring twice in a high-scoring second half.

Following an even 4-4 stalemate in the first half, UCSB came out of the break strong. The Gauchos had their highest scoring quarter in the third, putting up four goals to the Tigers' two.

Mason McQuet struck first on a power play at the 6:59 mark, and Brosnan followed that with his first goal of the day several minutes later. Brosnan's goal capped a 3-0 UCSB run, giving the visitors a 6-4 advantage.

Santa Barbara embarked on another 3-0 run, as Fellner scored with one tick left in the third quarter, and Brosnan put in the first two goals of the fourth to put UCSB up 10-6 with 5:33 remaining. From there, the Tigers would take over, scoring six of the last seven goals and taking the lead for good at 12-11 with just 39 seconds to go.

The loss was the first of the year for the Gauchos against a GCC opponent. They were 6-0 prior to that.

UCSB will be back in action tomorrow for a 12:00 p.m. road matchup with No. 4 Cal.