UCSB Water Polo Loses to UC Irvine in Conference Tournament

Water Polo

The No. 6 seeded UC Santa Barbara men's water polo team dropped a 10-7 decision to No. 3 seed UC Irvine on the opening night of the Golden Coast Conference Championships at Anteater Aquatics Complex on Friday night.

UCSB will play the loser of No. 5 San Jose State and No. 4 Pepperdine on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 4:30 p.m.

The Gauchos gained the upper hand early in the first quarter after Jacob Halle opened the scoring but struggled to find the back of the net for the rest of the first quarter. UC Irvine led 2-1 entering the second.

UC Irvine went on a 4-0 run to go up 6-1 with 3:07 remaining before halftime. Spencer Wood halted the Anteater run with a goal and Shane Hauschild followed by sinking a penalty shot to cut the deficit to 6-3 going into halftime.

UCSB's momentum carried over to the third period. Reed Cotterill scored to bring the Gauchos within two. Boris Jovanovic then fired two consecutive balls into the back of the net to even the score.

However, the Anteaters responded with three unanswered goals to take a 9-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Jovanovic scored his third goal of the game to get the Gauchos within two.

But the Anteaters answered to go up 10-7 with a little less than four minutes remaining.

The Gauchos struggled with their shooting down the stretch and suffered the defeat.

Jovanovic led the Gauchos with a hat trick, and Halle, Hauschild, Cotterill, and Wood contributed one score apiece. Two goalies saw playing time for UCSB, with Justyn Barrios recording eight saves, and freshman Connor Macdonald saving four attempts.