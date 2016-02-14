UCSB Water Polo Loses Two Close Games at Triton Invite

Water Polo

SAN DIEGO – No. 11 UC Santa Barbara (7-6) came up short in the final day of the Triton Invitational, losing in a 12-11 heartbreaker to No. 19 UC San Diego and later falling 15-11 to No. 16 Loyola Marymount.

Bryn Hudson was a standout on Sunday with seven total goals, including a game-high four against the Tritons. Taylor Shore netted a hat trick in the team's match up with LMU and also added a goal against UC San Diego.

Against UC San Diego, UCSB held a three-goal lead heading into the fourth quarter, but a Tritons rally would force overtime where they eventually prevailed 1:49 into the sudden death period.

Hudson carried the load with four goals for the Gauchos, while Miranda Schrader recorded two scores and also co-led the team with a pair of steals.

Mackenzie Brokaw was kept busy in the cage where she made 12 saves and two steals.

Against LMU, both Hudson and Taylor Shore scored hat tricks to lead the offense during the game. Brenna Thomas also scored two goals of her own with extra goals scored by Lauren Martin, Miranda Schrader, and Sophie Trabucco.

Hudson also paced the game with a whopping five assists. In goal, Brokaw finished with six saves and a steal.