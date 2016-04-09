UCSB Water Polo Pulls Out Sudden-Death Victory over UC Davis

Water Polo

Lauren Martin scored the game-winning goal in sudden death overtime, lifting No. 14 Gauchos to a 7-6 win over ninth-ranked UC Davis in game that lasted nearly eight quarter at Campus Pool.

Martin and Samantha Murphy led the Gauchos in scoring with two goals each. Brenna Thomas, Bryn Hudson, and Sophie Trabucco also added one goal apiece.

In the cage, Mackenzie Brokaw stepped up in clutch situations and racked up with 13 saves and a team-high three steals.

UC Davis (14-11, 0-3) tied the game at 6-6 just a minute into the second overtime period and pushed the game into sudden death.

In the seventh period of the game, the Gauchos almost lost it at the 1:39 mark, but Brokaw made an amazing save on a lob shot, keeping the Gauchos alive in what proved to be a scoreless three minutes of action.

The final attack by the Gauchos started at the 1:51 mark when Hudson stole the ball. UCSB passed around the perimeter until Hudson saw an open passing lane to Martin inside. After hauling in the entry pass, Martin picked it up and fired a quick backhanded throw into the goal, ending the game and clinching the Gauchos their first conference win.

UCSB (13-11, 1-1) will be back at Campus Pool Sunday at noon when they will host No. 4 Hawai'i.