UCSB Water Polo Rolls to Pair of Wins

Water Polo

Led by senior Taylor Shore's seven goals, No. 12 UCSB (12-6) picked up two wins on Saturday, defeating La Verne, 16-1, and Pomona-Pitzer, 9-6, at the Claremont Convergence.

In their first game of the day, Santa Barbara dominated the Leopards from start to finish, scoring at least three goals in every quarter on the way to an easy 16-1 victory.

Against Pomona-Pitzer, Shore recorded yet another hat trick – her team-leading seventh of the year. Senior Jenna Solberg also added her first hat trick of the season to help power the Gauchos to a 9-6 win.

Shore added three steals of her own and tied Sarah Snyder for the team-lead with two ejections drawn.