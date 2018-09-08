UCSB Water Polo Rolls Up 2 Blow-Out Wins

Water Polo

The UCSB men's water polo team romped to wins over Division 3 Chapman (14-5) and Whittier (24-5) on Saturday at the LaVerne Tournament.

Senior driver Boris Jovanovic, the Golden Coast Conference Player of the Week, scored five goals on the day, leading eight players with multiple goals.

Sophomore attacker Leo Yuno led the way for the Gauchos in the first game against Chapman as he scored a game-high four goals.

UCSB jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead against Whittier and exploded in the second period with an eight goals.

Jovanovic would lead all scorers with four goals while both attackers Chad Nelson and Sam Nangle would each tally a hat trick in the contest.