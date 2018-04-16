Monday, April 16 , 2018, 3:32 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 62º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

UCSB Water Polo Routed by No. 3 UCLA

By UCSB Sports Information | April 2, 2017 | 12:19 a.m.

In its final game of the weekend in Hawaii, the UCSB women's water polo team (15-9, 0-2) fell to No. 3 UCLA by a final score of 19-2.

Senior utility Taylor Shore put away her team-leading 40th goal of the season late in the first quarter, while freshman attacker Natalie Selin added another goal just before halftime.

Shore has now reached the 40-goal mark for the second consecutive season and second time in her career. Last year, she finished with 46 – good for second on the team – on the way to All-Big West Honorable Mention recognition.

UCLA (17-1, 3-0), which has now won seven straight games, opened the scoring up with five goals. Shore's goal came at the 2:32 mark of the first quarter, making it 5-1. The Bruins would add one more score to take a 6-1 lead into the second.

The Gauchos would get another goal with under 30 seconds left in the half, as Selin scored to make it 12-2. That would prove to be the final goal of the day for UCSB, which has now gone 6-3 over its last nine games.

With three games left in the regular season, UCSB will return home this week to face No. 6 UC Irvine on Saturday, Apr. 8.

