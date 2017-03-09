UCSB Water Polo Runs Win Streak to Five

Water Polo

ROHNERT PARK — No. 10 UCSB (14-6) won its fifth straight women's water polo game Thursday afternoon, taking a 17-7 wire-to-wire victory over Sonoma State (6-14).

Sophomore Sarah Kreiser and freshman Abbey Grosse both had hat tricks to lead the way for the Gauchos. It was Kreiser's second of the season and Grosse's first in her career.

Sophomore Kate Pipkin and seniors Taylor Shore, Jenna Solberg and Sophie Trabucco all added two scores each. Rounding out the scoring were senior Brenna Thomas and freshmen Samantha Rosenberg and Kate Coski with one goal apiece.

On the defensive end, Shore redshirt sophomore Annie Mortimer led the way with three steals each. Freshman goalkeeper Kenzi Snyder finished with eight saves and two steals.

UCSB will return to the pool in just two days, when it travels to No. 14 UC Davis for a Big West conference-opener. The game will be played at 11 a.m. at Schaal Aquatics Center.