Monday, October 15 , 2018, 1:07 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

UCSB Water Polo Takes Fifth at MPSF Invite

By UCSB Sports Information | October 15, 2018 | 10:27 a.m.

For the sixth time this year, the No. 5 UC Santa Barbara men's water polo team was matched up against a team from the Golden Coast Conference. And, for the sixth time, the Gauchos came away victorious, downing No. 8 Pepperdine by a final score of 10-6 to take a fifth-place finish at the MPSF Invite at Stanford.

With their fourth win in five games, the Gauchos (16-6, 1-0) improved to 2-0 against Pepperdine (11-8, 1-0) in 2018, the same team they will close out both GCC play and the regular season against at home on Nov. 10.

As has become customary in his senior year, driver Boris Jovanovic led Santa Barbara in scoring, putting away four goals, three of which came on power plays. He ended his weekend with two four-goal efforts and as the only Gaucho to score in all four games at Stanford's Avery Aquatic Center.

Matching Jovanovic with 10 goals this weekend was Ivan Gvozdanovic, who filled up the stat sheet with two goals and three drawn exclusions. Sophomore Leo Yuno also came up big with the Gauchos, recording a hat trick on five shot attempts.

Jovanovic put away two of his goals in the first quarter, and secured his third on the Gauchos' opening possession of the second half to put his side up 5-3. However, three straight goals from the Waves would give them a 6-5 advantage with , their first since the opening period.

Pepperdine would hold the lead for just 25 seconds though, as Gvozdanovic found an equalizer before the third quarter buzzer, the first of five unanswered goals to end the game for the Gauchos. UCSB would shut out the Waves in the fourth, as two goals from Yuno and one each from Gvozdanovic and freshman Tommy Hawkins capped off the 10-6 victory.

The win marks the sixth time in the last eight years that the Gauchos have had at least 16 wins.

The Gauchos resume GCC action next Saturday, Oct. 20 in a 1:00 p.m. game at No. 6 Pacific. The following day, they will take on No. 4 Cal for the third and final time this year in a noon road match-up.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 