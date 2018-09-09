UCSB Water Polo Team Goes 4-0 for Weekend

Water Polo

The No. 7 UC Santa Barbara men's water polo team closed out a perfect 4-0 weekend at the Inland Empire Classic on Sunday, defeating La Verne, 29-4, and Concordia, 18-5.

The Gauchos (7-1) were led once again by last week's GCC Player of the Week Boris Jovanovic, who capped an unstoppable weekend with five goals against the Leopards (2-5) and six more against the Eagles (3-6). The senior driver finished with 16 total goals at the IE Classic and has totaled 25 over the Gauchos' first eight contestst this year

A pair of goals from junior Ivan Gvozdanovic less than two minutes in spearheaded a quick run out of the gates for the Gauchos against LaVerne. Goals from Jack Bignell, Jacob Halle and Cole Brosnan followed, giving UCSB a 5-0 lead with 4:27 to go in the opening period.

Shortly after that, Leo Yuno, Sam Nangle and Mason McQuit all followed suit by getting on the scoresheet, as the Gauchos took an 8-2 lead into the second quarter.

Jovanovic paced UCSB with a season-high six goals, single-handedly outscoring Concordia which had five. It was the fourth time in eight games this season that UCSB scored 18 or more goals.

Jovanovic did much of his work early on, putting away four goals before the end of the first quarter. The Gauchos took a 6-1 lead into the second and a 10-2 advantage into the halftime break.