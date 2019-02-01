UCSB Water Polo Wins Opener at Arizona State Tourney

Water Polo

The No. 10 UC Santa Barbara women's water polo team continued its hot start to the season on Friday, defeating No. 25 Azusa Pacific 12-7 on day one of the Arizona State Cross Conference Challenge.

Nine Gauchos would find the scoresheet on the day, helping UCSB improve to 5-1 to open the 2019 season. Attacker Mollie Simmons and utilities Kate Coski (San Marcos) and Caitlyn Snyder led the way with two goals apiece.

While UCSB would dominate most of the way, it was the Cougars (2-6) who came out strong, taking a 2-0 lead and handing the Gauchos a rare scoreless quarter to open the game. However, three straight UCSB goals to open the second – the first, a penalty from Kate Pipkin, followed by two more from Sarah Snyder and Caitlyn Snyder – would kickstart a commanding 10-2 run as the Gauchos seized control.

Santa Barbara outscored APU 6-1 in the second frame. Goals by Simmons, Coski and freshman Sarah Owens (San Marcos) over the final four minutes would send the Gauchos into halftime leading 6-3. Owens also had two assists on the day, tying for team-high honors with sophomore Amelia Meckelborg.

Things would quiet back down a bit in the third, as the two sides matched each other with one goal apiece. Simmons secured her brace, scoring her second of the day with 49 seconds left to make it 7-4 in favor of the Gauchos.

The final period would see a total of eight goals, five from UCSB and three for Azusa Pacific. The Gauchos came out firing for three unanswered, the first on a power play by freshman Amanda Legaspi followed by goals from freshman Kelly Murphy and Coski several minutes later, putting the Gauchos up 10-4.

UCSB returns to Mona Plummer Aquatic Center for two more games against No. 12 Princeton (8:00 a.m. PST) and No. 24 California Baptist (11:45 a.m.).