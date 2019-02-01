Pixel Tracker

Friday, February 1 , 2019, 11:53 pm | Rain 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Water Polo

UCSB Water Polo Wins Opener at Arizona State Tourney

By UCSB Sports Information | February 1, 2019 | 9:17 p.m.

The No. 10 UC Santa Barbara women's water polo team continued its hot start to the season on Friday, defeating No. 25 Azusa Pacific 12-7 on day one of the Arizona State Cross Conference Challenge.

Nine Gauchos would find the scoresheet on the day, helping UCSB improve to 5-1 to open the 2019 season. Attacker Mollie Simmons and utilities Kate Coski (San Marcos) and Caitlyn Snyder led the way with two goals apiece.

While UCSB would dominate most of the way, it was the Cougars (2-6) who came out strong, taking a 2-0 lead and handing the Gauchos a rare scoreless quarter to open the game. However, three straight UCSB goals to open the second – the first, a penalty from Kate Pipkin, followed by two more from Sarah Snyder and Caitlyn Snyder – would kickstart a commanding 10-2 run as the Gauchos seized control.

Santa Barbara outscored APU 6-1 in the second frame. Goals by Simmons, Coski and freshman Sarah Owens (San Marcos) over the final four minutes would send the Gauchos into halftime leading 6-3. Owens also had two assists on the day, tying for team-high honors with sophomore Amelia Meckelborg.

Things would quiet back down a bit in the third, as the two sides matched each other with one goal apiece. Simmons secured her brace, scoring her second of the day with 49 seconds left to make it 7-4 in favor of the Gauchos.

The final period would see a total of eight goals, five from UCSB and three for Azusa Pacific. The Gauchos came out firing for three unanswered, the first on a power play by freshman Amanda Legaspi followed by goals from freshman Kelly Murphy and Coski several minutes later, putting the Gauchos up 10-4.

UCSB returns to Mona Plummer Aquatic Center for two more games against No. 12 Princeton (8:00 a.m. PST) and No. 24 California Baptist (11:45 a.m.).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 