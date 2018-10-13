UCSB Water Polo Wins Opener at MPSF Tournament

Facing No. 15 Pomona-Pitzer in the first of four games at this weekend's MPSF Invite, the No. 5 UC Santa Barbara men's water polo team came away with a 12-7 win.
Senior Boris Jovanovic and junior Ivan Gvozdanovic equaled the entire Sagehens team with a combined seven goals, also leading the Gauchos with three steals apiece. Jovanovic added a team-best three drawn exclusions and one assist.
Backing up UCSB's stellar Serbian duo was junior Tommy Fellner, who ended the game with a brace and a pair of steals. Jesse Morrison, Jacob Halle and Adam Lott all found the scoresheet once on the day.