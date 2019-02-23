UCSB Water Polo Wins Two at Kalbus Invitational

Water Polo

One day after a tough opening day loss to Arizona State sending them to the consolation bracket of the 2019 Barbara Kalbus Invitational, the UC Santa Barbara women's water polo team came up huge on Saturday with two wins, first against No. 25 San Diego State, then against No. 17 UC San Diego.

In the first match, UCSB (13-4) had a great performance from junior utility Sarah Snyder whose four goals helped propel the Gauchos to an 11-5 victory.

Following that, Santa Barbara moved on to face UC San Diego for a chance to move on and play for the ninth spot in the tournament. Thanks to a great team performance, the Gauchos won a close 8-6 match and now will move on to face No. 7 UC Irvine, the hosts of this invite, on Sunday.

From the beginning, the Gauchos were all over the Aztecs (3-7) as they took a commanding 4-0 lead in the first and never looked back. Senior Kate Pipkin provided two of the four first-quarter goals while the others were courtesy of Sarah Snyder and her sister, freshman utility, Caitlyn Snyder.

Slowly but surely, however, the Aztecs battled back. By the third quarter, SDSU actually had UCSB against the ropes just a bit cutting the lead down to 5-3.

From there, Santa Barbara pulled away using a strong 6-0 run that would put to rest any chance of a San Diego State comeback. Five of those goals would come in the third frame alone with Sarah Snyder scoring two of them. She would add the final, and only, goal the Gauchos scored in the fourth period.

Caitlyn Snyder would also add another goal during the 6-0 run that put the Gauchos up 11-3.

UCSB jumped on the UC San Diego and took a 4-2 lead after the first quarter.

The Gauchos got goals junior utility Kate Coski, and from freshman attackers Amanda Legaspi and Julia Santos in the fourth quarter, proving to be enough for them as they held UC San Diego to three goals as well giving UCSB the 8-6 win.