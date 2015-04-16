UCSB Welcomes the Whole Family for Gaucho Gallop and Kids Festival

Whoever said college was for adults only? UCSB is hosting two fun-filled events designed with kids in mind.

On Saturday, April 25, the Gaucho Gallop at Harder Stadium features a one-mile dash for kids, in addition to the 5K run/walk. A breakfast burrito will be waiting at the finish line, along with ribbons for all. The event is free for ages 10 and under, $15 for ages 11 to 17 and $20/25 for adults. An additional $5 will be charged for day of event registration, with the exception of kids 10 and under, who are still free).

The Gaucho Kids Festival will take place later that day from 10 a.m. to noon at the Recreation Center. There will be a wide array of activities, such as making liquid-nitrogen ice cream, building pinecone bird-feeders and learning new hip-hop moves, and mobile touch tanks filled with live marine life will be brought to the event. It is free for all to attend and a waiver must be signed by a parent or guardian.

The UC Santa Barbara Alumni Association is welcoming the entire community onto campus to celebrate UCSB’s unique environment during the All Gaucho Reunion from April 23-26. It is an opportunity to reconnect and to appreciate the wonder of the campus’s beachside location.

For more information, contact John Lofthus at [email protected]u or 805.893.8416. To download the waiver go to www.allgauchoreunioncom/kids and to register for the Gaucho Gallop go to www.ucsbruns.com.

— Jessica Fenton represents the All Gaucho Reunion.