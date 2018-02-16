Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:10 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Wins 20th Game Behind Strong Play From Leland King II

By Bill Mahoney, UCSB Sports Information Director | February 16, 2018 | 7:59 a.m.

Leland King II had 20 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high five assists to help first-place UC Santa Barbara overcome a slow start en route to its eighth straight win, an 80-70 decision at Long Beach State on Thursday night. 

The win, coupled with UC Irvine's home loss to Hawai'i, puts UCSB one and a half games up on the Anteaters and UC Davis in the Big West standings.

The Gauchos (20-5 overall, 9-2 in the Big West) made just 2-of-12 field goal attempts to begin the game, falling behind 7-3, but they closed the first half by outscoring the 49ers (13-15, 7-5) 34-10 to take a commanding 37-17 lead by halftime. 

UCSB's lead ballooned to as many as 21 points twice early in the second half and was still 73-58 when Marcus Jackson made a jumper from near the free throw line at the 5:12 mark. 

That was when Long Beach went on a 10-1 run to carve the advantage to 74-68 when Deishuan Booker made a lay-up with 1:15 to play. A pair of free throws by Gabe Vincent, a jumper by Max Heidegger and a breakaway slam dunk by Christian Terrell gave the Gauchos a 6-2 surge to close the game, securing the win.

"The way our guys defended in the first half, I thought we did an unbelievable job," said head coach Joe Pasternack. "We trapped them and got them out of rhythm. And then like any really talented team, they came back in the second half and made it really tough on us." 

King nearly had his 13th double-double of the season in the first half with 12 of his points and nine of his rebounds. Vincent finished with 19 points, Heidegger had 16 and Jackson added 12, including 10 in the second half.

"This was a true team win tonight," Pasternack said. "Anytime you win on the road in college basketball isn't easy, and it's a credit to our guys."

As a team, UCSB finished at 49.2% from the field, and after its slow start, made 28 of its final 49 shots, 57.1%. Many of the shots came in close as the Gauchos equaled their season-low with just 13 three-point attempts. 

Gabe Levin led Long Beach State with 25 points and 14 rebounds. He made 11-of-11 free throws. Edon Maxhuni scored 20 points, all in the second half. Maxhuni was 4-for-7 from three-point range, his teammates were 0-for-14 from outside the arc. 

The win ended the 49ers four-game winning streak in the series. The 20-5 record equals the best start in school history, set previously by the 1987-88 Gauchos. The eight game winning streak is the program's longest since 2015-16 when it won nine games in succession. 

With his two three-point baskets, Heidegger now has 77 on the season and needs 11 to break the school's single-season record of 87 set in 1986-87 by Brian Johnson. 

UCSB will return home on Saturday afternoon to host UC Davis in a game that will tip-off at 2:00 p.m. at the Thunderdome. Davis trails the Gauchos by one and a half games in the race for first-place in the Big West Conference.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 