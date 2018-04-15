UCSB Wins Women’s Water Polo Regular-Season Finale

Water Polo

In the final regular season match of the season, the No. 17 UC Santa Barbara women's water polo team rose to the occasion on senior day and upset No. 8 UC Davis 9-5 at Campus Pool on Sunday afternoon.

Playing in her final match at Campus Pool, four-year letter winner Annie Mortimer was recognized for her contributions to the UCSB water polo program. She made it a memorable afternoon with one of her best games as a Gaucho, tallying a goal, two assists and a steal.

Mortimer wasted no time making a contribution as she passed to freshman Mollie Simmons who converted the lone goal for either team in the first period.

UC Davis responded with the equalizer early in the second period, but the Gauchos regained the lead after Sarah Kreiser fired a shot into the goal on a 6-on-5 opportunity.

After the Aggies tied it up once again, goalkeeper Kenzi Snyder wowed the crowd with a goal that traveled the distance of the pool, catching the UC Davis defense off guard.

With the score tied 3-3 at the half, UCSB scored back-to-back goals to start the third period to widen its lead 5-3. Simmons and Mortimer connected once again, this time with Mortimer on the scoring end as the senior powered a shot through the defense into the cage on a power play. On the next score, it was Mortimer finding Natalie Selin with position inside for the goal.

In a high scoring third period, UC Davis scored the next two goals to tie the match at 5-5, but UCSB answered quickly with two goals with less than 40 seconds remaining. Simmons answered a tough UC Davis five-meter goal, with an impressive five-meter score of her own before Selin lasered in a five-meter shot on a cross-pool pass from Pipkin with just three seconds left in the period.

Taking a 7-5 lead into the final frame of play, the Gauchos held off the Aggies and scored two more goals for good measure to put the game away.

Simmons finished with a hat-trick while Selin and Kreiser both tallied two goals apiece.

Kathleen Schafle led the Aggies with three goals.

UCSB (15-12, 2-3 Big West) will now gear up to compete at the Big West Championships, April 27-29 at the Anteaters' Aquatics Center in Irvine.