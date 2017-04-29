Monday, April 9 , 2018, 12:01 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

UCSB Women Advance to Big West Tennis Final

By UCSB Sports Information | April 29, 2017 | 7:28 p.m.

INDIAN WELLS – Second-seeded UC Santa Barbara defeated third-seeded Long Beach State, 4-1, in the semifinals of the 2017 Big West Tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

UCSB has won nine straight and its last loss was to first-seeded Hawaii, who it will meet for the title on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. Gauchos had played Hawaii for the championship last year and took the 2016 Big West Conference title.

Long Beach State won the first match of the doubles as Lena Pacholski and Laura Eales defeated Amanda Atanasson and Melissa Baker 6-3 at No.2. The Gauchos (16-9) fought back as No.1 Palina Dubavets and Stefani Stojic defeated Maeva Razakasoa and Julie Gerad 6-2. The tandem of Stephanie Yamada and Natalie Da Silveira posted a 6-4 win over Maren Helgo and Natalia Munoz, giving UCSB the 1-0 lead in the match.

Gauchos carried their momentum as Stojic defeated Helgo 6-1, 6-4 at No.4. Long Beach took the next point as Gilbertson fell to Pacholski 6-2, 6-4 at No.3. Next, No.2 Da Silveira defeated Gerad 6-4, 7-5. Dubavets finished the match with a win against Razakasoa 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 at No.1.

