Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:48 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Women Beat Fullerton for First Big West Victory

By Michael Jorgenson, UCSB Sports Information | January 7, 2017 | 11:03 p.m.

UCSB used a lock-down third quarter to outpace the Cal State Fullerton Titans for a 56-49 Big West women's basketball win Saturday night at Titan Gym.

"In spurts we played pretty well. It's ugly, but it's a win, and it's a step in the right direction," said head coach Bonnie Henrickson 

After Onome Jemerigbe hit a three pointer with a second remaining to send the teams to halftime, the Gauchos held Fullerton scoreless for the first 4:24 of the third quarter. A late 11-2 run helped push the lead to 14, which UCSB rode the rest of the way to improve to 6-9 on the season and 1-1 in Big West conference play.

Jemerige finished with nine points on three-for-three shooting from beyond the arc while handing out a game-high six assists. Sarah Porter lead all Gaucho scorers with 15 points on her most efficient shooting game of the year, making five of seven attempts with three of five coming from downtown. She also posted a personal season-best three steals. Drew Edelman chalked up her third double-double of the season with 12 points and a game-best 11 rebounds.

Despite a 17-13 turnover disparity, UCSB made better use of of the giveaways to the tune of a 17-14 advantage on points off turnovers. With of those points in the second quarter, the Gauchos turned a 14-12 deficit at the end of the first to a 27-24 edge after 20 minutes.

A strong third quarter was highlighted by UCSB making seven of their 11 field goal attempts, with three of four from three. Porter put up six of her points in the third on a pair of threes, while Aliceah Hernandez made her only triple of the game. All the while the Gauchos held CSUF to two of 14 shooting to extend the advantage to 13 heading in to the fourth.

"We got some opportunities in transition, or some deflections, or a good rebound outlet and get some numbers. That's where we make the run, we get some stops, turn them over, and we get some opportunities to get loose," Henrickson said.

The lead grew as large as 17 in the final quarter with 6:14 remaining, with Coco Miller and Jemerigbe splashing treys, and Drea Toler cutting to the bucket for two of her six points. Miller scored nine, while Toler also finished with five assists.

UCSB has an extended break before their next game, with a bye on Thursday before hosting defending Big West regular season conference champion UC Riverside on Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 