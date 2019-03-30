Pixel Tracker

Tennis

UCSB Women Beat Long Beach State for 2nd Big West Victory

By UCSB Sports Information | March 30, 2019 | 7:42 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara Women's Tennis team beat Long Beach State 6-1 at the Rhodes Tennis Center on Saturday.

UCSB is 2-0 in conference matchups and currently sitting in first place in the Big West.

Amit Lev Ari picked up her ninth dual match singles win in her first match on court one, and the Gauchos dominated both doubles and singles in their second conference match.

Despite the overwhelming Gaucho finish, it was the 49ers who struck first with a 6-2 Natalia Munoz and Lalita Devarakonda win over Anastasia Goncharova and Juliana Valero on court two.

From there, UC Santa Barbara took control. Amit Lev Ari and Lise Sentenac locked down Zara Lennon and Carlota Casasampere with a 6-3 victory to tie up doubles at one win a piece.

With the doubles point up in the air, Stephanie Yamada and Tiffany Lagarde outworked Dominique Meyer and Wiktoria Rutkowska down the stretch to edge a 6-4 win and deliver the doubles advantage for UCSB.

Lev Ari kept it rolling with a 6-3, 6-4 sweep to beat Wiktoria Rutkowska. The junior remains unbeaten in her last five singles matches and picked up her first win of the year at singles one.

Goncharova picked up her fourth straight win, 6-1, 6-4,  to give the Gauchos a 3-0 lead.

On court three, Tiffany Lagarde clinched with a 6-3, 6-4 conquer against Natalia Munoz. With the win, Lagarde dealt Munoz, the reigning Big West Conference Athlete of the Week, just her third loss of the year.

To keep the pressure on Beach, Juliana Valero picked up the 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 win from court four to take down Lalita Devarakonda which was her first conference loss this year.

From the five-spot, Lise Sentenac didn't let up with the 6-2, 5-7, 10-8 defeat over Zara Lennon.

The only Long Beach win on the day was a 0-6, 7-6, 6-1 comeback win for Emma Bardet against Elizaveta Volodko from the two-hole.

UC Santa Barbara 6, Long Beach State 1

Singles competition:

1. Amit Lev Ari (UCSB) def. Wiktoria Rutkowska (LBSU) 6-3, 6-4

2. Emma Bardet (LBSU) def. Elizaveta Volodko (UCSB) 0-6, 7-6, 6-1

3. Tiffany Lagarde (UCSB) def. Natalia Munoz (LBSU) 6-3, 6-4

4. Juliana Valero (UCSB) def. Lalita Devarakonda (LBSU) 6-3, 5-7, 10-6

5. Lise Sentenac (UCSB) def. Zara Lennon (LBSU) 6-2, 5-7, 10-8

6. Anastasia Goncharova (UCSB) def. Dominique Meyer (LBSU) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles competition:

1. Stephanie Yamada/Tiffany Lagarde (UCSB) def. Dominique Meyer/Wiktoria Rutkowska (LBSU) 6-4

2. Natalia Munoz/Lalita Devarakonda (LBSU) def. Anastasia Goncharova/Juliana Valero (UCSB) 6-2

3. Amit Lev Ari/Lise Sentenac (UCSB) def. Zara Lennon/Carlota Casasampere (LBSU) 6-3

