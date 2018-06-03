Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:05 pm | A Few Clouds with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Women Can’t Break Cold Spell, Lose 48-30

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | January 31, 2018 | 10:08 p.m.

There was a lid on the basket inside the Thunderdome on Wednesday night, as the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team shot just 20.3 percent (13-for-64) from the field and managed just 30 points in a 48-30 defeat at the hands of the visiting Cal State Northridge Matadors.

The scoring total was the lowest of the season for UCSB, and eighth lowest in the history of the program, while the 20.3 shooting percentage ranks second lowest all-time.

Entering the night tied with CSUN in the standings, the loss drops the Gauchos to 7-13 overall and 4-4 in the Big West while the Matadors improve to 12-10 and 5-3 in conference.

UCSB jumped out to an early 4-0 lead on a pair of baskets in the paint from Drew Edelman, but that would be the only scoring in the first quarter as the Gauchos went ice cold (2-for-15), suffering through more than nine minutes of scoreless basketball.

The drought bled over into the second quarter before Aliceah Hernandez banked in a close range shot in the paint. Trailing 14-4 at the time, Hernandez's basket sparked a 7-0 run, highlighted by a Nina Radford three-pointer and a tough left-handed layup from Makala Roper to bring the Gauchos within three, 14-11.

UCSB, however, went cold once again and scored just once over the final five minutes of the quarter. At the half, the Gauchos trailed 22-13.

It was more of the same in the second half until Tal Sahar sparked a brief rally near the start of the fourth quarter. She scored a team-high five points in just over one minute and helped pull UCSB within five points, 33-28, with seven minutes remaining.

Despite getting stop after stop, the Gauchos could not make a basket to cut down on the deficit. CSUN went 15-for-18 from the free-throw line for the game, and drained a good portion of those down the stretch to pull away.

UCSB held the Matadors to a poor 27.8 percent (15-for-54) from the field but were unable to capitalize on the offensive end. Both teams combined to go 6-for-52 (11.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

Chaya Durr grabbed 10 rebounds to highlight the Gauchos statistically while Roper finished with six rebounds and four assists. After Sahar's five, Edelman and Bates finished with four points apiece.

CSUN's Channon Fluker led the Matadors with a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double while piling up five blocks.

UCSB continues its homestand this Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2:00 p.m. against Hawaii.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 