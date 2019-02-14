UCSB Women Can’t Keep Pace With Hawai’i in Second Half

College Basketball

Following a big victory against CSUN last week, the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team was unable to pick up a second straight win at Hawaii, falling to the Rainbow Wahine 72-49.

The loss moves the Gauchos to 5-18 overall and 2-8 during Big West play. Hawaii improves to 10-13 overall, 6-4 in conference.

Sophomore point guard Danae Miller was one of the bright spots for UCSB in the game, putting up a team-high 17 points including a career-high 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Miller scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half, converting a pair of three-point plays at the basket and forcing her way to the line. Unfortunately for UCSB, the second half is where things went wrong.

After hanging close throughout the first half, a lackadaisical start for the Gauchos out of the halftime break would see Hawaii embark on a 22-4 run – including 15 unanswered at one point – to extend to a 45-25 advantage. The Rainbow Wahine couldn't miss from the outside to start the third, knocking down four of their first five three-point attempts. They would finish the quarter by punishing the Gauchos on the inside though, eventually outscoring UCSB 30-15 while shooting a blistering 64.7 percent from the field.

While Santa Barbara would settle at 30.4 percent from the field, it did find success at the free throw line, especially down the stretch. UCSB finished 18-for-26 from the line, good for its second-most made free throws during conference play.

UCSB will return home this weekend for a home matchup against UC Irvine. The game is set for a 4 p.m. tipoff on Saturday, Feb. 16.