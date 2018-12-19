Pixel Tracker

Thursday, December 20 , 2018, 2:16 am | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Women Can’t Make Up Deficit, Lose to Cal Baptist

By UCSB Sports Information | December 19, 2018 | 10:15 p.m.

A late surge by the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team wasn't enough to overcome a 20-point deficit, as the Gauchos fell to California Baptist 76-64 Wednesday night at the Thunderdome.

Junior guard Coco Miller was a bright spot throughout, nearly matching her season-high with 20 points on 4-of-12 from the field and hitting a career-high 10-of-11 free throws. It was her third 20-point performance of the season, giving her seven for her career. She also hit 2-of-6 from three-point range.

"We didn't have energy or any pop," said head coach Bonnie Henrickson. "We've got to be more aggressive, be able to drive downhill, get to the rim and finish or get fouled like Coco does."

The Gauchos (2-9) reeled off nine unanswered late in the fourth, with juniors Tal Sahar and Celeste Salazarscoring four each. That brought them within 11 points at 73-62, the closest they had been since the final minute of the opening period. The Lancers' (6-6) lead had grown to as high as 20 points several times in the second half.

Junior center Natalia Bruening got out to a hot start, putting together the highest-scoring quarter of her career with 10 points (5-6 FG) in the first. As a team, the Lancers came out much hotter though, taking leads of 27-15 into the second and 41-27 into halftime.

Bruening was shutout the rest of the way in the scoring department, but finished with eight rebounds and a pair of blocks. She spent a good amount of her time battling CBU's Britney Thomas in the paint. The Lancer forward notched game-highs of 12 rebounds and five blocks to go along with 11 points.

UCSB entered the night as one of the top three-point defenses in the Big West, but it couldn't find a way to slow the Lancers down from outside. CBU outshot the home side 44.8 to 18.8 percent from range, hitting a higher percentage from beyond-the-arc than from inside it.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 