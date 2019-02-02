Pixel Tracker

College Basketball

UCSB Women Can’t Overcome Early Deficit, Lose at UC Riverside

By UCSB Sports Information | February 2, 2019 | 8:02 p.m.

RIVERSIDE – The UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team cut a 17-point deficit down to seven at the end of three quarters, but UC Riverside used a 26-point fourth quarter to pull away to a 73-60 win at the Student Recreation Center Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Freshman forward Megan Ormiston achieved a career high for the Gauchos (4-16, 1-6 Big West) in the loss, earning 10 points in 26 minutes.

"Defensively, I thought we were good. It's not our defense, we just have to be able to manufacture some offense," remarked UCSB coach Bonnie Henrickson.

Riverside went on a 17-0 run to break the game open. The Highlanders led 23-6 in the second quarter.

UCSB came alive by converting on six of their next seven shots, capped off by sophomore point guard Danae Miller's three-pointer with 31 seconds left until the halftime intermission that cut the lead down to 11, 31-20.

Riverside led by 15 with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter before UCSB rallied back yet again.  Redshirt junior guard Coco Miller buried a three-pointer to kick start a 16-8 run over the rest of the quarter that ended as Bri Anugwom caught a lobbed pass from Danae Miller to score on a buzzer-beating layup off the glass.

The Highlanders continued to make things difficult for the Gauchos, however, as Jannon Otto, Malou De Kergret, and forward Daphne Gnago kept up the scoring to the tune of a 61-47 lead with 3:46 left in regulation.

Despite another Anugwom layup, an Ormiston putback, and a pair of junior guard Tal Sahar treys to cut the deficit to 10 with a minute left, UC Riverside had done enough earlier in the game to see the game out and win 73-60.

The majority of the Gauchos' production came from the bench, led by Sahar's 18 and Ormiston's 10. Freshman guard Kianna Vierra added another three points.

Anugwom led the starting lineup with 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting, adding four rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Danae Miller recorded nine points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and a steal.

