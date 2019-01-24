UCSB Women Can’t Overcome Slow Start, Lose to Fullerton

College Basketball

The UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team was held to 17 points in the first half and dropped a 59-52 decision against Cal State Fullerton at the Thunderdome on Thursday night.

The loss puts Santa Barbara at 4-13 overall and 1-3 in the Big West, while the Titans improved to 11-6 overall, 3-1 in conference.

Gaucho junior center Natalia Bruening, who was in foul trouble most of the night, tied for game-high honors with 18 points in just 13 minutes on 8-of-12 from the field.

Fullerton forward Daeja Smith matched Bruening with 18 points (7-14 FG) to go along with 10 boards, as the Titans fed her in the paint early and often.

Redshirt junior guard Coco Miller had an off night, finishing with six points, five rebounds and four helpers. She was one of three Gauchos to hit a three on the night, going 1-for-5. As a team, the Gauchos shot just 16.7 percent (3-18) from deep.

"We've got to get a better rhythm offensively," said head coach Bonnie Henrickson. "We work too hard to score, we get offensive fouls, we're taking bad shots. We need to get in rhythm and drive and kick the ball out because those are the shots we make."

UCSB's slow first half proved too big a hole to climb out of. The Gauchos trailed 27-17 at the half after shooting just 20 percent as a team in the second quarter for six points. They would outscore the Titans 18-15 in the third, scoring more points in that period than in the first two combined.

Point guard Danae Miller finished as UCSB's second-leading scorer with 11 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

UCSB will close out its three-game home stand against Hawaii this Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Thunderdome.