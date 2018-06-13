Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:45 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Women Come Up Short Down Stretch at Cal Poly

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Sports Information | February 21, 2018 | 10:50 p.m.

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Cal Poly scored the go-ahead basket with 23 seconds left in the game, and the UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team missed a good look at a go-ahead shot of their own down the stretch in a 73-72 loss to the Mustangs at Mott Gym on Wednesday night.

Entering the game tied for third in the Big West standings, Cal Poly now takes sole possession of third with the win and improves to 15-11 overall and 9-5 in conference. UCSB, meanwhile, drops to fourth place and is now 11-15 overall and 8-6 in the Big West.

Trailing by five, 70-65, with 1:40 remaining, the Gauchos got baskets from Drew Edelman and Sarah Bates in the paint to make it a 71-69 game after Cal Poly got a free-throw on the other end.

After a Bates free-throw made it a 71-70 game with one minute left, Bates came up with a clutch steal to give possession back to UCSB. The Gauchos called a timeout and executed to perfection as Drea Toler drove the lane for the go-ahead basket with 29 seconds left, giving UCSB a 72-71 lead.

Cal Poly, however, answered back after a timeout of their own as Lynn Leaupepe took a handoff at the elbow and drove the lane for the eventual game-winner.

With 23 seconds still remaining, UCSB had a great look on the next possession as Toler drove the lane again, but her shot hit off the back of the rim and bounced out.

The Gauchos fouled and Cal Poly missed both free-throws, giving UCSB life with six seconds left, but Toler was swarmed as she raced down the court and could not get a shot off.

The Gauchos led by as many as 13 points midway through the second quarter, but the Mustangs battled back and the two teams went back-and-forth down the stretch in a game that featured 12 lead changes.

Edelman continued her strong play with 24 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth double-double in six games and second in-a-row. Bates finished with 17 points while Makala Roper had another strong all-around game with nine points, six rebounds and four assists. Sarah Porter led the team with five dimes.

Cal Poly was led by 28 points from the league's leading scorer Dynn Leaupepe while L. Leaupepe finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The Gauchos are back in action this Saturday, Feb. 24 when they welcome UC Riverside to the Thunderdome for senior night.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 