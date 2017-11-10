UCSB Women Crank Up Offense for 96-93 Win at Northern Arizona

College Basketball

FLAGSTAFF, AZ.— The thin air didn't seem to bother the UCSB women's basketball team.

If anything, the offense rose up to match the elevation.

Buoyed by 14 of 30 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc, UCSB held off the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks 96-93 Friday night at the Rolle Activity Center.

"A gut check on the road for our first game and we find a way to win," said head coach Bonnie Henrickson. "A lot of guys contributed, and that's who we're going to be all year. We've just got to be better defensively."

Sarah Bates lead all Gaucho scorers with 25 points, one of four players in double-digits. Drew Edelman scored 24 while snaring a team-high seven rebounds, Aliceah Hernandez poured in 15 on 5 of 7 shooting from downtown, and Sarah Porter added 13 with a squad-best seven assists.

The 96-point effort is the most under Henrickson, topping a 93-78 win over Morehead State in the 2015-16 season. And, it was the first win in a season opener since the 2013-14 season. It also was the highest scoring game for UCSB since a 105-60 win over CSUN during the 2001-02 campaign.

UCSB came out firing in the first quarter, knocking down 7 of 9 three-point shots. Bates, Cece Quintino, Nina Radford, Hernandez and Makala Roper all rained treys, while Danae Miller scored on a drive and dished three of her four assists for the game. After the opening quarter the Gauchos led 27-21.

In the second, the hosts turned things around thanks to 50-percent shooting from the field, and a 15-6 rebounding edge. Six different Lumberjacks scored in the quarter, with Kenna McDavis getting six of her 21 for the game and snatching four of her game-best 13 rebounds. Kaleigh Paplow six of her 16 while grabbing four of her 10 boards. UCSB trailed 47-45 at the half.

"All of that offense doesn't matter if we don't get some stops and stop the bleeding from three, and get some tough rebounds in traffic," said Henrickson.

Things turned in the second half as the Gauchos made a concerted effort to get the ball in to the 6-foot-4 Edelman. The redshirt senior scored 19 of her 24 points in the final 20 minutes, with nine coming in the third quarter, as the the Gauchos took a 75-72 lead. UCSB got 14 of their 30 points for the quarter in the paint, while Miller, Bates, Porter, and Hernandez splashed triples.

NAU was lead by nine points from Olivia Lucero, who finished as the high scorer with 26 points

UCSB never allowed the advantage to slip in the fourth. Hernandez made a critical three-pointer with 35 seconds remaining to stretch the lead to six, while Bates made five of her 12 free throws in the game down the stretch to ice the result.

Nine Gauchos played 10 or more minutes, with eight putting points on the board.

"I thought they got gassed with three players that played 30-some minutes," Henrickson said. "We were able to spread them out because of our depth. I thought down the stretch we got legs a little bit and created some fatigue."

UCSB returns home before heading back out on the road to face Santa Clara University on Tuesday.