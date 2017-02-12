UCSB Women Dominate Hawaii in Paint for 67-52 Win

College Basketball

HONOLULU, Hi. - UCSB outscored Hawaii 36-22 in the paint en route to a 67-52 Big West women's basketball win over the Rainbow Wahine Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

"We didn't get much in transition but we drove it, we threw it inside and we offensive rebounded." said head coach Bonnie Henrickson.

Drew Edelman lead all scorers with 22 points, making eight of 12 from the field, while snatching a team-best seven rebounds and dealing three assists. Drea Toler came off the bench to score 12, eight in the fourth quarter, while Onome Jemerigbe had 10 points and a game-high three steals.

The win completed a season-series sweep for the Gauchos (12-12, 7-4), who took both from Hawaii (8-15, 4-7) for the first time since the 1994-95 season. It was the program's third win in eight games at Stan Sheriff Center, and its fifth in 22 meetings on the island.

"We treated this like a business trip, and it feels a whole lot better from the energy in that locker room," Henrickson said.

Edelman opened the scoring for the game, taking a feed over the top from Coco Miller and finishing to give the Gauchos a lead which they'd never relinquish. Miller had four assists, while Sarah Porter made three of the four triples for the blue-and-gold in the game. All three came in the opening quarter, with the final falling with 29 seconds remaining to put the Gauchos ahead 20-12 at the horn.

Jemerigbe's layup pushed the advantage to double digits for the first time on the first possession of quarter two. While the combination of Edelman on the blocks with the incisive drives by Jemerigbe and Toler helped power the offense, it was the defense which helped UCSB add to the lead.

The Gauchos forced 14 turnovers for the game, turning them into 19 points. In the second stanza they held Hawaii to 22.2% shooting from the floor, allowing just a pair of three pointers and holding the hosts without a field goal for the 7:51 before half.

Durr, who finished with six points, five rebounds, a steal and a helper, stepped in front of a Briana Harris transition pass near mid court and forced a foul. Her pair of free throws, then a put-back bucket helped UCSB build its lead to 15 at the break, 36-21.

"Chaya played that really well, turned her over and got fouled at half court. That's a five-point swing because she makes both free throws, and that's been a three for [Hawaii] the last three games," said Henrickson. "That stuff's big, the defensive focus and attention to detail."

The Gauchos continue their four-game road trip next Thursday at UC Riverside, before traveling to Long Beach State on Saturday.