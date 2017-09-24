Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:20 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

UCSB Women Dominate in 4-0 Win Over Denver

By UCSB Sports Information | September 24, 2017 | 3:46 p.m.

Shaelan Murison and Christine Maurer each scored two goals, and UCSB dominated from start to finish in a 4-0 thrashing of Denver University on Sunday at Harder Stadium in the Gauchos' final game before Big West Conference play.

The four goals were a season-high for the Gauchos, who their nonconference season at 4-4-3.

Murison, a sophomore, struck first on a free kick at the 26:43 mark. From just outside the top of the box on the right side, Murison pounded the ball over the defensive wall and past Denver's leaping goalkeeper, Brittany Wilson, to give her team a 1-0 advantage.

Maurer doubled the advantage with just 1:24 to play in the first half. The freshman took a feed from Amanda Ball and blasted a shot just inside the left upper portion of the penalty box at 43:36. The powerful shot eluded Wilson and gave the Gauchos a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Pioneers mustered just one shot in the first 45 minutes and that shot came as the half ended and floated well wide of the  goal.

Maurer scored her second goal of the match and third of the season in the 70th minute, when Lynsee Voss found her driving down the right side of the penalty box. Maurer dribbled slightly to her left and found the right side of the goal to make the score 3-0.

Murison scored her second goal at the 88:56 mark as she received the ball from Hailey Barrett, drove down the right sideline, cut in slightly and powered a shot from about 25 yards into the back of the goal.

"We've been telling them how good they are, but it doesn't matter how good we believe they are," said head coach Paul Stumpf. "This reminded them that they can play possession-oriented soccer, they can defend well and they can put some balls in the back of the net. I'm so happy for the team."

In all, UCSB collected 22 total shots, including 11 on goal. Denver was limited to a mere two shots, neither of which was on frame. The home team also had a 6-1 edge in corner kicks.

The victory was the Gauchos' first since they won 1-0 at Minnesota on Sept. 1. It comes at a good time too as they will open Big West Conference play on Friday, Sept. 29 when they host UC Riverside in a 7:00 p.m. game at Harder Stadium.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 