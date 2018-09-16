Sunday, September 16 , 2018, 5:21 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

UCSB Women Dominate Utah State for 2-0 Win

By UCSB Sports Information | September 16, 2018 | 3:27 p.m.

 The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos women's soccer team  picked up its seventh win of the season as they defeated the Utah State Aggies 2-0 at Chuck and Gloria Bell Soccer Field on Sunday.

For the first time in their five-game road trip, the Gauchos (7-2-0) scored first after senior midfielder Sydney Magnin tallied her second goal of the season by slotting home a loose ball in the Aggie penalty area towards the left side of the net inside of three minutes.

UCSB earned a corner kick, their third of the half, in the 44th minute, which senior left back Ryan Kokoska sent into the box for senior winger Jessica Parque to hit first-time and put the Gauchos up 2-0 entering the halftime break.

The Gauchos were comfortable in attack throughout the match, with their 20 shots being the third-highest amount they've recorded this season and the most in a true road game.

Freshman forward Jessica Wright led the team with five shots, while junior winger Shaelan Murison had four and sophomore attacking midfielder Christine Maurer added three.

Junior goalkeeper Hanna DeWeese saved the lone shot on target that she faced in the 48th minute from Utah State (1-6-0) forward Sara Noel, as she picked up her third win of the season since taking over as the UCSB starter.

This represents the Gauchos' first clean sheet since August 26 vs. Brown and their fourth of the season as the team's goals-against average slips back down to an impressive 0.97 through nine games.

With the win, the Gauchos have now won more games in the 2018 campaign than they did in the previous season altogether. After splitting their pair of weekend matches in the Beehive State, UCSB finishes their road trip with a 3-2 record.

UCSB opens a three-game homestand this week, with the Pepperdine Waves coming into Harder Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday. On Sunday they host the Santa Clara Broncos, the top team in the United Soccer Coaches West Region rankings, with kickoff slated for 1:00 p.m. Big West play opens the following weekend on Friday, September 28 at 7:00 p.m. vs UC Davis.

