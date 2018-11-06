Tuesday, November 6 , 2018, 5:56 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Women Drop Basketball Opener at Utah Valley

By UCSB Sports Information | November 6, 2018 | 3:03 p.m.

OREM, Utah –  A pair of 20-point efforts from Bri Anugwom (21 points) and Natalia Bruening (20) were not enough for the UCSB women's basketball teamto claim a season-opening victory at Utah Valley, as the Wolverines pulled away midway through the game en route to a 63-54 decision on Tuesday.

All 54 of UCSB's points were scored by its starters. Redshirt junior guard Coco Miller ended her day with nine points on 4-of-9 shooting in her first game back after missing all of last year due to injury. 

The Gauchos led briefly, 18-15, after a 5-0 run by Anugwom put them up for the first time early in the second quarter. The advantage would not last much longer than a minute, as the Wolverines reclaimed the lead on a jumper by forward Eve Braslis at the 7:26 mark.

Bruening was effective in the paint, finishing an efficient 9-of-14 (.643) from the field, while pulling down 11 boards with one blocked shot. Prior to Tuesday's career-best 21-point outburst, she had reached double-figures in either points or rebounds just one time each in her three-year career.

Bruening would keep the Gauchos close following a 9-2 second quarter UVU run, converting four layups in five minutes to tie things up at 28-28. She nearly secured her first career double-double in the first half alone, heading into the break with 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Wolverines would end the first half with five unanswered points, which would turn into a 17-4 run and a 13-point lead as the Gaucho offense struggled early in the second half. The Gauchos dug themselves into a hole with a 2-for-12 shooting mark in the third quarter.

Facing an uphill battle down the stretch, the tandem of Anugwom and Bruening would take over, as they led a 12-4 UCSB run to cut the lead to just six points at 56-50 with 2:24 remaining. The Gaucho duo went a perfect 7-for-7 in the final period for 14 points, but it wasn't enough to erase a 14-point deficit.

On a day where Santa Barbara went 4-for-24 from three-point range as a team, Anugwom knocked down 3-of-5 (.600) herself. The sophomore guard from West Los Angeles CC finished with team-highs in assists (4) and steals (3), while going an outstanding 8-for-12 (.667) on field goals. Miller matched her for team-high honors with four assists, while knocking down the Gauchos' only other triple.

Next up for the Gauchos will be a Friday night matchup with Cal State Bakersfield at The Thunderdome. Tipoff is 7 p.m.


 

