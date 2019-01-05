UCSB Women Drop Big West Opener at Northridge

College Basketball

The UC Santa Barbara women's basketball team opened Big West Conference play with a 73-65 loss at Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

The Gauchos fed off of Natalia Bruening's 19 points from her battle against Channon Fluker in the post.

While the Matadors' Fluker, a two-time Big West Conference MVP, was expected to be the most dangerous threat to UCSB entering the matchup, it was sophomore guard Destiny Brooks who delivered 3-5 from deep out of the gate in the first half en route to a 14-point night.

In the second half, the Gauchos got rolling early as Coco Miller and Danae Miller scored the first three Gaucho baskets, all of them three-pointers.

As the third quarter rolled on, CSUN continued to extend its lead and were up 57-41 heading into the fourth quarter. A layup by Bruening and three-pointers from Tal Sahar and Danae Miller cut down the CSUN lead to 10, but the Matadors' early success proved too much to overcome.

The Gauchos take on the Cal Poly Mustangs in a renewal of the Blue-Green rivalry next Saturday in San Luis Obispo at 2:00 p.m.