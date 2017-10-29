UCSB Women Edged by Hawai’i in Final Event

Swimming

Hawaii edged UCSB in the 400 freestyle relay and won the MPSF women's swim meet 138-128 on Sunday.

"I thought our team performed well this weekend," UCSB coach Matt Macedo said. "We beat a tough Cal Poly team on the road and split with Hawaii at home. We had a good amount of in-season bests the last two days and look forward to our final fall dual meet against UCSD on Saturday."

Heaven Quintana led the way for the women with victories in the 100 breast and 100 fly and a second-place finish in the 200 IM. Other big swims came from Rachel Forbes (2nd in 200 free), Elena England (1st in 200 back), Maddie Johnson (1st in 200 fly) and Rachel Kulik (1st in 50 free and 2nd in 100 fly).

The UCSB "A" relay started off the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay(1:44.38). Heaven Quintana pulled ahead in the butterfly, followed by teammates Rachel Kulik and Leanne Sun holding the lead.

At the end of the meet, UCSB was only five points behind Hawaii. It all came down to the final race of the day, the 400 freestyle relay. UCSB was out-touched at the end.