UCSB Women Edge San Jose St. in Home Opener

Tennis

The UC Santa Barbara Women's Tennis team opened its home schedule with a 4-3 win against San Jose State.

The Spartans won the doubles point by taking two sets.

"I was happy with the way we bounced back after doubles," said the head coach Simon Thibodeau. "We got three convincing wins to put us in a favorable situation."

Melissa Baker defeated Clara Mantaux 6-3, 6-0 at No. 6, No. 2 Natalie Da Silveira and No.4 Stefani Stojic defeated Klocker (6-2, 6-2) and Culibrk (6-3, 6-2), respectively.

The Spartans attempted to fight back as Jaimee Gilbertson fell to Marine Dans by a score of 7-6, 6-4 and Amanda Atanasson lost to Miyo Kobayashi 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.

UCSB No. 1 Paulina Dubavets finished the match with a win against Sybille Gauvain by a score of 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

The Gauchos will stay home for the next match against Arizona on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.

