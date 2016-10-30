UCSB Women End Season With 1-0 Loss

Ashley Gonzales scored on a penalty kick at the 66:03 mark to break a scoreless tie and give Long Beach State a 1-0 win over visiting UC Santa Barbara on Sunday afternoon.
UCSB (11-6-2 overall, 2-5-1 in the Big West) saw its season come to an end while the 49ers (8-6-4, 4-1-3) will take part in next week's Big West Tournament.
The Gauchos had five shots overall and on goal, but Ashton McKeown was up to the task stopping all four. Dakota Griggs had a pair of the shots. Long Beach had 13 shots overall, seven on goal, and Brittney Rogers had six saves, allowing just the penalty kick goal by Gonzales.