Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:29 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

UCSB Women Fall in First-Place Battle With UC Davis

By Michael Jorgenson, UCSB Sports Information | February 4, 2017 | 8:42 p.m.

In a battle for first place in the Big West, UCSB struggled with its shot throughout and suffered a 62-48 women's basketball defeat against UC Davis on Saturday at the Thunderdome.

The loss was Santa Barbara's first at home in conference play, ending a run of four straight wins at home.

The Gauchos drop to 6-3 in conference and 11-11 overall while Davis is 17-6, 8-2.

Despite a slow start which saw them score just 20 points in the first half, the Gauchos continued to fight and cut a 12-point third quarter deficit to as little as three with 2:39 to go in the period.

But Davis forward Morgan Bertsch had an answer for every UCSB run, including a stretch in the fourth quarter where she scored on four straight possessions. Bertsch tied a career-high with 27 points on 11-14 shooting to lead all scorers.

"At some point, we needed someone to step up on the defensive end to force tougher catches and make it harder for them to finish," head coach Bonnie Henrickson said. "Their shots weren't hard enough, they were unchallenged, everything was in rhythm. Give them credit."

Leading the Gauchos on offense was Coco Miller with 11 points, while point guards Onome Jemerigbe and Drea Toler scored nine each. Jemerigbe also finished with four steals, tying a season-high, and two assists. Now with 404 career assists, she moves into a tie with Barbara Beainy (1988-92) for the fifth most in program history.

Seeing her first real action since missing eight straight games due to injury, Taylor Farris led all players with a season-high 10 rebounds to go along with six points. Redshirt junior Drew Edelman added eight points, finishing a perfect 4-4 from the field for the second time this season.

The Gauchos will now look forward to next week when they will finish off their current three-game homestand against Cal State Northridge (Thursday) before flying out to face Hawai'i (Saturday).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 