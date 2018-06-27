UCSB Women Fall on Hawaii’s Late 3-point basket

College Basketball

UC Santa Barbara suffered a heartbreaking loss to Hawai'i, as the Rainbow Wahine hit a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left for a 63-62 win at the Thunderdome on Saturday afternoon.

Before Ashleigh Karaitiana sunk the game-winning three, Chaya Durr gave the Gauchos the late lead with after stealing the ball at midcourt and finishing her own play with a lay up. That gave UCSB a two-point lead with 24 seconds left.

Hawaii called a timeout and set up a play for Karaitiana. With no timeouts left, the Gauchos stormed the ball up the floor and found Makala Roper for a 3-pointer with three seconds to go. The shot missed and the Gauchos fell to 8-15 and 5-4 in the Big West.

The Gauchos went into halftime down by six points after struggling with a 26.7 shooting percentage. In the second half, the team turned its game around and finished the final 20 minutes shooting 53.3 percent.

Onome Jemerigbe scored 11 of her team-high 13 points in the second half, as she led the Gauchos' attack by going 5-6 from the field. She also added four of her five total assists after halftime.

Also reaching double figures overall in the game were Jasmine Ware with 10 points and Je Zhé Newton who recorded her first career double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. The center also tallied a game-high three blocks.

UCSB found itself down 22-11 at the 6:47 mark in the second quarter, but went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to four. The Gauchos picked up the first four points with a pair of 2-2 trips to the free throw line from Durr and Newton, while Dioseline Lopez made a difficult step-back three ball from the right wing to make the score 22-18.

The Gauchos kept it at a two-possession game at halftime, and went on to open the second half with a 6-2 run. Jemerigbe recorded two lay ups during that stretch, but it wasn't enough to tie the game, as Hawai'i (14-9, 7-3) responded with five unanswered points.

Santa Barbara would not make its big run until the 5:35 mark when Ware opened an 11-3 run to closeout the quarter. Ware netted the first four points of the stretch and Roper made a three point play after flipping up a circus shot in the lane. And finishing off the run, Newton made a lay up after receiving a slick bounce pass from Ware to give the Gauchos their first lead of the game at 41-40.

Carrying the momentum, UCSB tacked on five more points to their lead with their first two possessions in the fourth quarter. They would remain ahead until the 2:51 mark when Kalei Adolpho laid in the final bucket of a 5-0 Rainbow Wahine run.

From there, the teams traded off baskets before Makala Roper tied the score at 60-60 when she made a three-pointer with 48 seconds left.